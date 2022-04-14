Advertisement

Dothan Police arrest second person involved in shooting in March

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a second person and are looking for two more related to a shooting in March. Sirmarion Jermond Beasley, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with three counts of discharging firearm in an unoccupied building. Police say Beasley is now released from jail.

Back on March 20, 2022, several gunshots were fired in the 1000 block of Lake Street in Dothan.

Officers arrived and found that all involved parties fled the scene.  It was determined multiple people were involved in an exchange of gunfire.  Both, buildings and vehicles were struck during the gunfire, but luckily no one was struck or injured.

As the investigation moves forward, several people are identified as suspects. Two of the suspects are still being pursued.

Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin(Dothan Police Department)

Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin
Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin(Dothan Police Department)

Arrested:  Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin, 21 years-old of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.  He is being held with no bond.

Sirmarion Jermond Beasley(Dothan Police Department)

Sirmarion Jermond Beasley
Sirmarion Jermond Beasley(Dothan Police Department)

Arrested:   Sirmarion Jermond Beasley, 29 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for one count of shooting into an unoccupied building and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Jahunter Imorris Johnson(Dothan Police Department)

Jahunter Imorris Johnson
Jahunter Imorris Johnson(Dothan Police Department)

Wanted: Jahunter Imorriss Johnson, 19 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.

James Arthur Beasley Jr.(Dothan Police Department)

James Arthur Beasley Jr.
James Arthur Beasley Jr.(Dothan Police Department)

Wanted:  James Arthur Beasley Jr., 30 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for one count of shooting into an unoccupied building and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

