Dothan Police arrest second person involved in shooting in March

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a second person and are looking for two more related to a shooting in March. Sirmarion Jermond Beasley, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with three counts of discharging firearm in an unoccupied building. Police say Beasley is now released from jail.

Back on March 20, 2022, several gunshots were fired in the 1000 block of Lake Street in Dothan.

Officers arrived and found that all involved parties fled the scene. It was determined multiple people were involved in an exchange of gunfire. Both, buildings and vehicles were struck during the gunfire, but luckily no one was struck or injured.

As the investigation moves forward, several people are identified as suspects. Two of the suspects are still being pursued.

Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin(Dothan Police Department)

Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin (Dothan Police Department)

Arrested: Tydarrius Deshun Terrell Franklin, 21 years-old of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building. He is being held with no bond.

Sirmarion Jermond Beasley(Dothan Police Department)

Sirmarion Jermond Beasley (Dothan Police Department)

Arrested: Sirmarion Jermond Beasley, 29 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for one count of shooting into an unoccupied building and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Jahunter Imorris Johnson(Dothan Police Department)

Jahunter Imorris Johnson (Dothan Police Department)

Wanted: Jahunter Imorriss Johnson, 19 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.

James Arthur Beasley Jr.(Dothan Police Department)

James Arthur Beasley Jr. (Dothan Police Department)

Wanted: James Arthur Beasley Jr., 30 years-old of Dothan, is currently being sought for one count of shooting into an unoccupied building and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.