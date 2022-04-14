Advertisement

Court filings: Man called police to say he would kill wife at daycare job

Court documents noted that he warned the daycare “he would have no choice but to risk the lives of children to get to her.”
Kenneth Toney is charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.
Kenneth Toney is charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly stalked his estranged wife and threatened to kill her at the daycare facility where she worked.

According to court documents, since at least Feb. 10, Kenneth John Toney, 42, of Montgomery, had made threats, including through text, message board and social media, to come to the victim’s job to kill her because she was not communicating with him.

He’s now charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.

The domestic violence document noted that Toney even called the Prattville Police Department to advise officers of his plan. The department found the man’s threat to be “viable” and noted that “based on past activity” about Toney, it was believed he had the means “to carry out the threat he has made” toward the victim.

In documents surrounding the terrorist threats, the department noted that in one instance, Toney threatened to kill his wife through the daycare’s message board, warning that “if she was found there he would have no choice but to risk the lives of children to get to her.”

The daycare subsequently hired a private security company and Prattville police officers had to sit at the business to make sure Toney did not show up.

Toney was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Autauga Metro Jail where he’s being held on a $55,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan.
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan
Messiah Richards
UPDATE: Abducted baby found, AMBER Alert canceled
Chase arrest
Multi-county chase ends in arrest
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Bond slashed for accused serial panty thief
Jason Starr booking photo
Man charged with hiring hit man to kill wife seeks sex abuse trial delay

Latest News

Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Residents react to the largest rise in inflation in decades
Inflation taking its toll on Dothan shoppers
Thousands of job vacancies challenge Alabama hospitals
Thousands of job vacancies challenge Alabama hospitals
Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Josh Thompson
Thompson named head football coach at Geneva County