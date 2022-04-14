Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist, which includes a visit to Dothan.

The trophy will be making its way to the Circle City on Sunday, May 15th at 1:00 pm at the Dothan Opera House. The tour recently made a visit to Troy University’s Trojan Arena back in March.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Venue tickets will be required for entry.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.

