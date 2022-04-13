Advertisement

Woman, 67, charged with robbing Montgomery grocery store

Deborah Crenshaw is charged with robbing Food Outlet, located at 439 Coliseum Boulevard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman accused of physically assaulting a grocery store manager over stolen items was arrested this week.

Montgomery police charged 67-year-old Deborah Crenshaw with first-degree robbery. She has since bonded out of jail on $40,000.

Court records show the incident happened at Food Outlet, located at 439 Coliseum Blvd., on March 23. Investigators say Crenshaw and two others loaded grocery bogs with merchandise without paying for them. According to the affidavit, the store manager tried to stop her while she was putting the bags in her vehicle, but she allegedly punched him.

One of the offenders pulled a knife, according to the court filings, although they did not specify who did this.

Crenshaw was identified from a photo lineup, as well as security video.

It is not known if the other two involved were arrested.

