Rain Chances Early Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms moves in later tonight, but much of Thursday will turn out dry. Good Friday looks great, but a few showers and thunderstorms will move across the area at times Easter Weekend, before a cold front passes Monday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 64°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – A few lingering showers for the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly sunny. High near 77°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°.  Winds variable at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 56° High: 77° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

