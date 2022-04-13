Rain Chances Early Thursday
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms moves in later tonight, but much of Thursday will turn out dry. Good Friday looks great, but a few showers and thunderstorms will move across the area at times Easter Weekend, before a cold front passes Monday morning.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 64°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW – A few lingering showers for the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly sunny. High near 77°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds variable at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%
SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 40%
SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%
MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 77° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
