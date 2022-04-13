Rain Chances Early Thursday

SYNOPSIS – A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms moves in later tonight, but much of Thursday will turn out dry. Good Friday looks great, but a few showers and thunderstorms will move across the area at times Easter Weekend, before a cold front passes Monday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 64°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – A few lingering showers for the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly sunny. High near 77°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 77° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

