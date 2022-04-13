A nice Wednesday afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Lower 60s around the area this morning, this afternoon will be a lot like yesterday partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow morning a broken line of showers and storms will move through the good news is our severe threat with this is low! Tomorrow afternoon will be a little cooler in the upper 70s. Friday looks nice but rain chances are back for the weekend, it won’t rain all day either day but the chance will be there to see rain both Saturday and Sunday. Monday morning our next system will move through we will keep an eye on this as it gets closer right now our severe threat with this one is also low.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds S 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain late. Low near 65°. Winds: S 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW– Rain ends early, partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 81° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 79° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 82° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

