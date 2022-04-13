Man charged with hiring hit man to kill wife seeks sex abuse trial delay

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Jason Starr, accused of hiring a hit man to kill his former wife, an Enterprise, Alabama school teacher, is requesting a delay in his upcoming child molestation trial.

His attorney, Suzanne R. Norman, said Coffee County prosecutors have failed to provide the date of the alleged sexual abuse, though a judge ordered that information turned over to the defense 37 months ago, she claims.

“The Defendant cannot adequately prepare a reasonable defense for trial without such information,” Norman said in a court motion filed last week.

He was indicted in May 2018 on a Sex Abuse First Degree charge and had been scheduled for trial in June.

Starr faces more serious allegations than the sex charge.

A federal grand jury in December indicted him on murder-for-hire charges.

He is accused of paying his brother, Darin Starr, to shoot his former wife, Sara Starr, with whom he shares four children.

Starr taught at Harrand Creek Elementary School.

Prosecutors have not responded to Jason Starr’s trial postponement request and court records do not reveal a judge’s ruling on the request.

On the murder-for-hire charge, he is free on his personal recognizance.

