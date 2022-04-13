Enterprise mom and daughter make Easter baskets for children in need

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A mother and daughter from Enterprise are using Easter to spread kindness.

The two ladies are making Easter baskets for children who otherwise wouldn’t receive one.

After posting on Facebook, they realized parents needing help was greater than expected.

They’ve made over 20 baskets filled with candy, snacks, stuffed animals, and coloring books.

It’s all in hopes to put a smile on a child’s face Easter morning.

“I think it’s gonna mean a lot, I think it’s gonna make their Easter this year,” expresses Precious West, 8th grader. “Hopefully, we can do it more often.”

Precious and her mom hope those at home become inspired to do something for others as well.

