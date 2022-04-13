Advertisement

Enterprise mom and daughter make Easter baskets for children in need

Easter baskets
Easter baskets(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A mother and daughter from Enterprise are using Easter to spread kindness.

The two ladies are making Easter baskets for children who otherwise wouldn’t receive one.

After posting on Facebook, they realized parents needing help was greater than expected.

They’ve made over 20 baskets filled with candy, snacks, stuffed animals, and coloring books.

It’s all in hopes to put a smile on a child’s face Easter morning.

“I think it’s gonna mean a lot, I think it’s gonna make their Easter this year,” expresses Precious West, 8th grader. “Hopefully, we can do it more often.”

Precious and her mom hope those at home become inspired to do something for others as well.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Damien Antwan Jackson
Man gets shot while waiting to get a haircut, suspect sought
Prosecutors say Ashley Haydt conspired with a co-worker to bomb the victim with whom she has a...
Woman sentenced for Dothan bombing that injured her former lover
fire
Fire in downtown Dothan

Latest News

FUMC of Dothan pumpkin patch opening
Dothan church hosts Easter family fun day
TIME Youth Dothan
Kickball tournament set to raise money for TIME Youth Dothan
Enterprise Rescue commissions new ambulance funded by Coffee County Commission
Captain Anthony Cole celebrates 50 years with Enterprise Rescue
Wallace Community College-Dothan Fine Arts Department presents "The Wizard of Oz."
Wallace Community College takes the Wiregrass to Oz