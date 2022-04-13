Dothan considering short term rental guidelines

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan city commissioners will decide whether to implement short term rental regulations, though proposed guidelines will likely be tweaked before that vote occurs.

“There are many questions (we must) resolve to be fair to those who live in residential neighborhoods, and those who own property and want to try and generate revenue from it.” Commissioner David Crutchfield (District 6) said on Tuesday.

He, other commissioners, and Mayor Mark Saliba listened as Dothan Planning Director Todd McDonald presented possible solutions to a growing problem after receiving staff and public input.

Complaints from those who live near short term rentals have escalated.

Short-term residential rentals (STRR) that are owner occupied and short-term commercial rentals (STCR) where there is no owner present in the home are under scrutiny.

STRR’s are bed-and-breakfast types while STCR’s are homes rented for no more than 30 days.

“This has been on our radar because we have seen it evolve nationwide; this is not unique just to Dothan,” McDonald told News 4.

He proposes that STRR’s pay the same taxes as hotels, have no more than two guests per room and four guests maximum, and only one additional vehicle parked there.

STCR’s would be limited to two guests per bedroom, not including children.

Both STRR’s and STCR’s must obtain business licenses and have no significant negative impact on the neighborhood, per McDonald’s proposal.

Short-term rentals would also be charged 1/2 of one percent of their annual gross revenue.

New rental units must be approved by neighbors or Board of Zoning Adjustment, if neighbors balk.

That process concerns Commissioner Crutchfield.

“The BZA would have to make that tough decision to go against the neighbors to help that individual who wants to generate revenue,” he said.

As for McDonald, he admits this perhaps the toughest matter he has addressed since becoming Dothan’s planning director in 2006.

That is why he will employ Avenue Analytics, a firm the Dothan already partners with, to review the matter before it is formally presented to city commissioners.

There is no timetable for them to vote.

There are about 75 known rental units in Dothan.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

