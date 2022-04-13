Advertisement

Couple arrested after abducting baby in Dothan

New details were released in the abduction of a 2-month-old in Dothan.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan couple is facing charges after abducting a 2-month-old Wednesday.

After safely locating the child in Midland City, Dothan police took Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, the baby’s non-custodial parents, into custody

The two are charged with Interfering with Child Custody.

Over the weekend, DPD arrested Richards on two counts of third-degree domestic violence in connection to an unrelated situation.

Messiah Richards
Messiah Richards(ALEA)

The child is now with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

