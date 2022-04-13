Couple arrested after abducting baby in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan couple is facing charges after abducting a 2-month-old Wednesday.
After safely locating the child in Midland City, Dothan police took Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, the baby’s non-custodial parents, into custody
The two are charged with Interfering with Child Custody.
Over the weekend, DPD arrested Richards on two counts of third-degree domestic violence in connection to an unrelated situation.
The child is now with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.