Couple arrested after abducting baby in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan couple is facing charges after abducting a 2-month-old Wednesday.

After safely locating the child in Midland City, Dothan police took Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, the baby’s non-custodial parents, into custody

The two are charged with Interfering with Child Custody.

Over the weekend, DPD arrested Richards on two counts of third-degree domestic violence in connection to an unrelated situation.

Messiah Richards (ALEA)

The child is now with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

