City of Enterprise’s new water tower project is one step closer

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is one step closer to finishing their new water tower project.

Residential and commercial demand for water has tripled in recent years in northeast Enterprise.

The new tank will help with that growing need and have a big impact on the city’s entire water system.

After 54 years, the northeast side of Enterprise has outgrown its water tower, now a new one is in the works

“This is historical for us and for the community,” expresses Alan Mahan, Enterprise Water Department Field Superintendent. “The old one, it served Enterprise well, she’s done well in Enterprise, done a good job. Hopefully in the next few months this tank will be put online, and she’ll serve Enterprise well, as well.”

The 1.5-million-gallon water bowl sits on top of a 44-foot pedestal on Boll Weevil Circle.

“Knowing that we’ll have enough storage to supply the area is satisfaction,” says Mahan. “I’m excited about it.”

Soon it will serve around 50,000 customers, or one-third of the city.

“There will be excessive growth, more growth than right now, so this is not only for today, but it’s for tomorrow,” explains Mahan. “For the next 50 years, anything that builds on the northside of Enterprise will feel very good about being able to meet that demand.”

Getting ahead of new home construction on the way.

Mahan finishes, “We have at least subdivisions to my back, over to the northeast side of Enterprise, which is being developed as we speak, which is going to encompass about 400 to 500 homes in that area.”

Shortly after the new tank begins operating, the existing tank will be torn down.

Mahan says it is somewhat bittersweet to see the historic structure go, but he’s excited seeing Enterprise grow.

The new tower is expected to be filled with water and be officially up and running in late June or early July.

