Bond slashed for accused serial panty thief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge slashed the bond of a Dothan man who police say illegally photographed his coworkers, tried to sexually assault one of them, and had 400 pairs of women’s underwear when they arrested him.

John Thomas Uda, 28, has been held on about $1 million bond since his apprehension last July, an amount his attorney believes violated Uda’s constitutional rights.

“(The) bail is excessive, unjust and serves to deprive (Uda) of the right to a reasonable bail,” argued attorney Scott Smith, who also claims that Uda is unable to assist in preparing his defense because he is locked up.

Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford on Tuesday reduced Uda’s bond on 50 Voyeurism charges from $15,000 to $2,500 each and significantly cut bonds on his other charges, including Burglary and Attempted Rape.

The new bonds are within Alabama guidelines.

Uda while employed at Best Buy in Dothan snapped photos of coworkers without their knowledge which resulted in the Voyeurism charges, police said.

Voyeurism is the act of photographing or video recording unsuspecting victims for the purpose of sexual gratification, per Alabama law.

When Best Buy learned of the matter they cooperated in the investigation, police said.

Uda also busted into a woman’s home where he attempted to sexually assault her, investigators told News 4.

Police say the following day they searched Uda’s home and found over 400 pair of panties and bras, some believed stolen.

Scott Smith, Uda’s attorney, last year asked that the suspect undergo mental evaluation.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained in the Houston County Jail.

His trial is tentatively set in June.

Uda has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

