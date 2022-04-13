Advertisement

All Houston County judges recuse from case involving possible prosecutor misconduct

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was suspended in February after drug suspect alerted judicial officials that she and Johnson had romantically conversed on Facebook Messenger for months.
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is target of online investigation into possible prosecutor misconduct.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A specially appointed judge will hear Jamie Connolly’s controversial drug cases after all four Houston County circuit judges recused themselves amid allegations of prosecutor misconduct.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was suspended in February after Connolly alerted judicial officials that she and Johnson had an romantic relationship on Facebook Messenger for months.

The relationship ended in January following Connolly’s arrest on unrelated Dale County drug charges.

State and federal agents are investigating Johnson, who could face criminal charges and possible loss of his state law license.

There have been no allegations that he knew Connolly was on his court docket, as she used the online name Jazmine Connolly and they may have never met in person.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones said there had been a similar complaint against Johnson about two years ago, but an investigation revealed no wrongdoing.

Covington County Circuit Judge Benjamin Bowden will preside over Connolly’s Houston County cases to remove an appearance of impropriety by Houston County judges.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will prosecute at the request of Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones.

