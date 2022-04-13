Alabama State Games return to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022 Alabama State Games are quickly approaching. Just 59 days until the opening ceremony at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

This year’s games will once again be held right here in the Wiregrass with events taking place the weekend of June 10-12 in Dothan, Enterprise, and Ozark.

The State Games now offers 27 sports for athletes of all ages to compete in with the addition of flag football this year.

Also, the Miracle League is returning is returning in 2022.

“There’s a lot of people that come and you’re competing but yet you don’t feel like you’re out classed and you can’t keep up because we have people from every ability in it,” said executive director Dean Kelly. “We’re so excited about that. It’s something for everybody and we’re trying right now to encourage people to register.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.