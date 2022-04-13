UPDATE: Active Amber Alert in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Dothan.

Messiah Richards (WTVY)

Police say a 2-month-old black male, Messiah Richards was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

According to ALEA, the child was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents, both of Dothan.

Richards ,Alexis Shuntell (WTVY)

Banks ,MarQuec (WTVY)

Reports show Richards was recently arrested in Dothan, facing two counts of third-degree Domestic Violence.

The two are believed to be driving a dark blue Volkswagen DUV with an unknown Alabama tag.

The vehicle was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan.

ALEA tells News4 Ally Gulledge is the investigator assigned to this case.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.