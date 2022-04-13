Advertisement

UPDATE: Active Amber Alert in Dothan

New details released in the abduction of a 2-month-old in Dothan.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Dothan.

Messiah Richards
Messiah Richards

Police say a 2-month-old black male, Messiah Richards was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

According to ALEA, the child was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents, both of Dothan.

Richards ,Alexis Shuntell
Richards ,Alexis Shuntell
Banks ,MarQuec
Banks ,MarQuec

Reports show Richards was recently arrested in Dothan, facing two counts of third-degree Domestic Violence.

The two are believed to be driving a dark blue Volkswagen DUV with an unknown Alabama tag.

The vehicle was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan.

ALEA tells News4 Ally Gulledge is the investigator assigned to this case.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

