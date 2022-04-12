Woman sentenced for Dothan bombing that injured her former lover

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman will serve more than 18 years in federal prison for her role in a 2017 bombing that injured her former lover.

Ashley Haydt, 36, was convicted last year of conspiring with a coworker to cause the explosion that occurred on South Park Avenue in Dothan.

“Haydt was distraught because her boyfriend would not agree to marry her and that he ultimately ended their relationship,” prosecutors claim.

Pregnant with the victim’s child, Hyatt struck up a friendship with fellow employee Sylvio King, and they hatched a plan to attach a pipe bomb on the victim’s pickup truck.

“The jury (in Haydt’s trial) saw numerous texts from Haydt to King where she villainized her ex-boyfriend and she repeatedly expressed concern over losing custody of her infant child. Haydt told King that her life would be better if the ex-boyfriend were out of the picture,” per a Department of Justice press release.

As Haydt’s former lover drove to work on October 21, 2017, a bomb that King placed on the vehicle detonated.

The victim recovered from that blast.

“Law enforcement quickly became suspicious of Haydt’s involvement in the crime. Haydt gave numerous conflicting statements during multiple interviews and, when agents checked her cell phone, they discovered she had deleted text messages she exchanged with King the day of the bombing and before,” DOJ said in a statement.

Haydt will serve 220 months while King is serving a 108 month sentence. There is no parole in the federal justice system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dothan Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Brandon W. Bates and B. Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.

