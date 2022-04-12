Advertisement

Washington County man arrested on child porn charges

Adam Bailey is facing charges after investigators say he had an online account with hundreds of...
Adam Bailey is facing charges after investigators say he had an online account with hundreds of images of child porn.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A transient man is facing charges in both Washington and Bay Counties after he allegedly was found to have child porn.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of Adam Bailey, 46. They say this wraps up a five-month investigation into Bailey relating to the possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Since November 2021, investigators say they have received reports pertaining to hundreds of images of child porn being stored in an online account. Investigators identified the owner as Bailey.

Tuesday morning, investigators from both the Washington and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office located Bailey at a RV Park in the New Hope community. They say when they found Bailey, his phone was downloading child porn. They say he was also found with meth.

Bailey is charged with possession of meth in Washington County. Bay County Sheriff’s Investigators say they have warrants for Bailey charging him with possession of the sexual performance of a child. They say once Bailey’s charges in Washington County are taken care of, he will be brought to Bay County to face the other charges.

