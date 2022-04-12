Warm and dry this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to start the day, this afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 80s. Tomorrow more of the same, Thursday our next front will move through and bring with it the next chance of rain. Right now the chance of severe weather is low but we will keep an eye on it. Rain chances will remain with us all the way into the weekend and the start of next week, temperatures will stay warm in the 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds S 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds: S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds S 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 78° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 82° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 83° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 84° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

