Advertisement

Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.((Source: WBRC))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter.

Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens.

The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

fire
Fire in downtown Dothan
A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan
Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens

Latest News

Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers
The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the...
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise
Republican Gov. Kay Ivey mandates face masks as state exceeds 1,100 coronavirus deaths, more than 56,000 confirmed cases