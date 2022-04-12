Rain Chances Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rather cloudy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday with warm air in place. Better rain chances arrive for the morning hours Thursday, as a weakening batch of showers and thunderstorms moves across the area. After a dry Good Friday, rather unsettled weather follows for Easter Weekend with a few showers and thunderstorms at times.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, a stray shower or sprinkles. High near 82°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain late. Low near 65°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 65° High: 78° 70%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%
SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 82° 40%
SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 83° 30%
MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
