Rain Chances Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rather cloudy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday with warm air in place. Better rain chances arrive for the morning hours Thursday, as a weakening batch of showers and thunderstorms moves across the area. After a dry Good Friday, rather unsettled weather follows for Easter Weekend with a few showers and thunderstorms at times.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, a stray shower or sprinkles. High near 82°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain late. Low near 65°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 65° High: 78° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 82° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 83° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

