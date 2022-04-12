Advertisement

Photographer arrested after taking inappropriate pictures of young girl, police say

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A photographer in South Carolina was arrested Friday after deputies said they received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Gregg Martin, 53, groomed the child and gave her illegal substances while she was under his care.

Police did not disclose the victim’s exact age but confirmed she is a minor.

Martin has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone else who feels they have been a victim of Martin to contact them at (803)-576-3000.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
fire
Fire in downtown Dothan
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan
Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day...
Lawyer: Johnny Depp trial likely to become mudslinging soap opera
First Lady heading to Missouri to highlight Month of the Military Child
FILE - President Joe Biden headed back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday.
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
A juvenile prisoner who escaped custody in Tennessee was recaptured by Georgia authorities.
Juvenile prisoner escapes guard on the way to Tennessee hospital, recaptured in Georgia
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe