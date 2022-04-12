Advertisement

NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race

NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.
NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The National Rifle Association on Monday endorsed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in her bid to win a second full term in office.

Ivey in March signed legislation abolishing the current state requirement to get a state permit, which requires a background check, to carry a concealed handgun.

In a brief campaign event announcing the endorsement, Ivey said people in Alabama will stand up for their constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The NRA has regularly endorsed sitting governors in Alabama where there has been no serious endeavor to pursue new gun control measures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Fire in downtown Dothan
A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan
Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens