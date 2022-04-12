Advertisement

Man gets shot while trying to get a haircut

Damien Antwan Jackson
Damien Antwan Jackson(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, Dothan officers responded to a firearm assault in the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway.  Officers made contact with the victim who had received a gunshot wound to his hand.  The victim stated he was at this location waiting to get a haircut when he was approached by the suspect.  They exchanged words about an ongoing issue between them before the suspect produced a handgun.  As the victim was running away, a shot was fired at him striking him in the hand.  The victim was treated on the scene by Dothan Fire and Rescue before he drove himself to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Damien Antwan Jackson of Dothan.  He is currently wanted for attempted murder as a result of this incident.  Anyone with information about this incident, or the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 or the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

fire
Fire in downtown Dothan
A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan
Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens

Latest News

2022 Dothan Diamond Classic Day One Recap
2022 Dothan Diamond Classic Day One Recap
A historic day for the state as Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the nation’s first elder...
Alabama creates elder abuse registry
A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public...
13-year-old dead in Monday afternoon Opelika shooting
Doctor and patient
Pediatrician speaks out against transgender treatment ban