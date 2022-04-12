Advertisement

Local educator reacts to raise passing in Alabama

classroom
classroom(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass educators are among those across the state thrilled to see legislators sign off on a bill for raises.

Some teachers planning to retire are now going to stick around, leaving legislators to know they made the right choice, retaining the highest-qualified.

One Houston County educator says the bill is a game-changer.

“The things that are required of us on a daily basis are increasing, and it’s so important that our salaries are lucrative and competitive enough to want to attract and retain the teachers that students so desperately need,” expresses Reygan Woodall, Reading Specialist at Webb Elementary School.

Raises will go into effect on October 1st.

