Local educator reacts to raise passing in Alabama

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass educators are among those across the state thrilled to see legislators sign off on a bill for raises.

Some teachers planning to retire are now going to stick around, leaving legislators to know they made the right choice, retaining the highest-qualified.

One Houston County educator says the bill is a game-changer.

“The things that are required of us on a daily basis are increasing, and it’s so important that our salaries are lucrative and competitive enough to want to attract and retain the teachers that students so desperately need,” expresses Reygan Woodall, Reading Specialist at Webb Elementary School.

Raises will go into effect on October 1st.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.