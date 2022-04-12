Advertisement

LifeSouth is in emergency need for blood donations

LifeSouth
LifeSouth(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Blood Center is currently experiencing an emergency need for all blood types

Through Saturday April 16th, $10 for every blood donation will help replenish blood supplies in Ukraine.

Your blood stays in the Wiregrass, helping hospitals in need with help from the community.

“You’re gonna help someone, you’re gonna save their life, so you’re making a lifetime difference for them, and it’s only gonna take about 30 to 40 minutes of your time,” expresses Melinda Hinds with LifeSouth Blood Center.

Eating a good meal before donating is strongly recommended.

This month, instead of t-shirts, LifeSouth is giving donors umbrellas for the spring weather!

Details on how and when you can give blood are on https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/center/12.

