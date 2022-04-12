Inflation takes a toll on Wiregrass Area Food Bank

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Inflation is taking a toll on many things, including the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Expenses on fuel and food are going up, and the food bank’s budget isn’t matching the sudden increase.

They appreciate all donations, but right now are in great need for canned food items.

Next time you’re buying groceries, if you happen to land a “buy one get one” deal, considering donating the free item.

The food bank says small steps go a long way in our community.

“Whenever we put needs out to the Wiregrass before, everybody’s always been great to meet those needs,” expresses Julie Gonzalez, Assistant Director of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. “Right now, we need non-perishable food items in order to help because there’s not as much supply as their used to be. The manufacturing hasn’t caught up since COVID and everything opened back up again, thankfully it has, but we’re still in catch-up mode.”

If you’re looking to donate food, you can drop it off at the food bank’s warehouse at 382 Twitchell Rd, Dothan, AL 36303.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.