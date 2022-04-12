Advertisement

Governor Ivey releases new TV ad

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a...
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a state order requiring face masks in public during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The reelection campaign for Governor Kay Ivey today released their most recent TV ad of the 2022 Republican primary election campaign cycle.

In the ad, Governor Ivey touts what she has done to fight back against illegal immigration, including sending national guard troops to protect the Southern border and banning sanctuary cities:

“I’m Kay Ivey. If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we’re all going to have to learn Spanish. My message to Biden: no way, José. That’s why I sent national guard troops to protect the Southern border. That’s why we banned sanctuary cities in Alabama. The left can try to cancel me, I don’t care. But here in Alabama, we’re going to enforce the law.”

Ivey Campaign Manager William Califf said the following after the ad’s release:

“Governor Ivey recognizes that a country without borders isn’t a country at all, that’s why she has made stopping illegal immigration a top priority. Illegal immigration is at an all-time high thanks to the Biden Administration’s weak border policies – resulting in record numbers of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs flooding across the border into our communities. Kay Ivey has been a rock-solid conservative governor, fighting back against Joe Biden and his liberal policies every day — no one fights harder for Alabama.”

