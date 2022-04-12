Advertisement

Fentanyl behind doubling of teen overdose deaths over past decade, study says

Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new study says.(DEA)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more teens are overdosing on fentanyl, according to new research.

Adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021, according to a study published Tuesday in the Medical Journal JAMA.

The research says there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 75% of deaths in 2021.

Researchers say the increase isn’t because more teens are using drugs. It’s because drug use is becoming more dangerous.

Annual drug overdose deaths for all ages have reached record highs in the U.S. recently.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Fire in downtown Dothan
A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan
Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens

Latest News

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67
An Arizona detective is recovering after a piece of debris went through his patrol car's...
VIDEO: Officer injured after metal luggage rack goes through patrol car’s windshield
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Love Dothan campaign
VIDEO: Dothan residents getting glimpse of a new vision of downtown