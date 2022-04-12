4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four teens have been arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon robbery investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed the suspects’ identities as Pemetrius Mallory, Curtis London, Kewonn Burt and Zayontaye Lockley. All four suspects are 16, Coleman said, and are all being charged as adults.

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles are seen in a store parking lot in the 2200 block of Mt. Meigs Road at 3 p.m. on April 11, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Mt. Meigs Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday and subsequently identified and arrested each suspect on charges of first-degree robbery.

Each suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility with London’s bail set at $200,000 in cash and Mallory’s and Burt’s at $60,000. No bail information was immediately available for Lockley, who is not currently listed in the county jail’s public database.

Court documents that could provide additional details about the crime were not immediately available on any of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.