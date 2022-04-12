Advertisement

4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case

Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon...
Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon Montgomery robbery. Not pictures are suspects Kewonn Burt and Zayontaye Lockley.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four teens have been arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon robbery investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed the suspects’ identities as Pemetrius Mallory, Curtis London, Kewonn Burt and Zayontaye Lockley. All four suspects are 16, Coleman said, and are all being charged as adults.

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles are seen in a store parking lot in the 2200 block of Mt....
Multiple Montgomery police vehicles are seen in a store parking lot in the 2200 block of Mt. Meigs Road at 3 p.m. on April 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

MPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Mt. Meigs Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday and subsequently identified and arrested each suspect on charges of first-degree robbery.

Each suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility with London’s bail set at $200,000 in cash and Mallory’s and Burt’s at $60,000. No bail information was immediately available for Lockley, who is not currently listed in the county jail’s public database.

Court documents that could provide additional details about the crime were not immediately available on any of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police tape and scene.
Search for missing Florida teens body on hold
fire
Fire in downtown Dothan
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan
Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens

Latest News

The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old...
13-year-old’s Opelika shooting death ruled accidental, police say
LifeSouth
LifeSouth is in emergency need for blood donations
Deputies: 2 inmates die at Jefferson Co. Jail, illegal drugs suspected
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Love Dothan campaign
VIDEO: Dothan residents getting glimpse of a new vision of downtown