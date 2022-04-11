Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Starting the morning off in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Wiregrass. This afternoon a short wave trough will push through this could give us a few isolated showers most of us will stay dry. Overnight tonight skies will go mostly clear and temperatures will fall into the 50s. We are in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday then our next cold front moves through on Thursday, but the good news is our threat for severe weather looks very low with this one. Back into the 80s for highs as we head into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds S 10-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 56°. Winds: S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds S 5-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 81° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 73° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 84° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.