Warmer Days Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is moving into the Wiregrass, with lower 80s to return Tuesday. We’ll see moisture levels increase mid-week, with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely on Thursday. A rather unsettled pattern follows through Easter Weekend.
TONIGHT – Early clouds, then partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%
THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 65° High: 78° 70%
FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%
SAT: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 82° 30%
SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%
MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
