Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are behind bars and three pounds of meth is off the streets after a bust, according to deputies.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say last week a search warrant was executed off Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach. They say during the search they found three pounds of meth at the home. Kristopher Swan, 35, Terandell Coleman, 36, and Amber Fry, 38, were arrested.

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say they seized about three pound of meth during a search in Panama City Beach. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say when they were taken to the jail, Coleman tried to swallow more than 10 grams of heroin he had hidden on him. They say Coleman began showing signs of an overdose. Jail staff were able to get the heroin from Coleman’s mouth, and they sent him to the hospital where he recovered from the overdose. Investigators say they recovered the 10 grams of heroin.

Swan is charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, and possession of paraphernalia. Coleman is charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into a jail facility, and false information to a law enforcement officer. Coleman also had fice outstanding local warrants. Fry is charged with trafficking in meth, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

