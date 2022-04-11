Advertisement

Search for missing Florida teens body on hold

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The south Alabama search for the body of a missing Florida teenager is on hold.

Investigators spent days last week scouring this area of Pike County, near the Coffee County line.

They used a tractor, cadaver dogs, and ground penetrating radar -- but found nothing. Sheriff Russell Thomas tells news4, the suspected murderer, Jacobee Flowers, even showed searchers via zoom where he says he buried 17-year-old Morgan Martin.

Thomas says Flower is familiar with the area... And that could impact the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

