Pediatrician speaks out against transgender treatment ban

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local pediatrician is speaking out against the transgender treatment ban signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.

The passing of this bill makes it a felony for medical professionals to prescribe transgender minors’ gender-affirming medications.

“It sets a dangerous precedent of state interference in the doctor-patient and doctor-parent relationship,” expresses Dr. Nola Ernest.

That’s one of many red flags that came to Dr. Ernest’s mind when Alabama legislators passed the bill banning transgender youth treatment.

Dr. Ernest continues, “Suicide is already a common cause of death in youth of all ages, but among transgender youth, 86% of transgender youth contemplate suicide, and almost half attempt it.”

She worries that percentage will only increase if minors feel trapped or stuck until they turn 19.

“They were already scared before because the whole experience of being transgender is fraught with conflict in the community,” says Dr. Ernest. “This only throws another kink into navigating life and care for these patients.”

Potentially driving families out of the state.

“There are many parents of transgender youth across the state of Alabama, especially youth that are already receiving care for being transgender, who are considering moving outside of the state in order to continue their care,” expresses Dr. Ernest.

Leaving pediatricians to wonder, what’s next?

Dr. Ernest finishes, “It hurts that legislators would think that pediatricians in the state of Alabama have anything but the best interest for children, and the fact that they would criminalize pediatricians for doing what we have spent our entire lives training for is hurtful honestly, and it’s scary.”

For transgender youth already receiving hormone therapy, it is currently unclear what will happen with those patients’ care or what the effects will be if stopped.

Dr. Ernest says she along with other pediatricians will remain in Alabama and continue to fight for all children.

The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court.

Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

