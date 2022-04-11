Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for killing kittens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, Dothan Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Westgate Parkway to an animal cruelty complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered a trash can filled with water and inside was another container which had three kittens inside it.

The investigation into this matter revealed the three kittens were only one day old at the time they were intentionally put into the water. The owner’s intentional actions were his own way of euthanizing the kittens because he did not want them. As a result, 67 year-old Jack Richard Chafin, of Dothan, was charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. His bond was set at $15,000.00.

We would encourage anyone who decides they no longer want their pet or may be struggling to provide adequate care for their pet and decide they can no longer do so, to seek assistance. Residence in Dothan can contact Dothan Animal Services at 334-615-4620, or after hours at 334-615-3000. The Dothan Animal Services works diligently to rehome pets and they have an extremely high success rate of doing so. There are also national organizations that work with individuals to rehome pets as well.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

