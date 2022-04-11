ACTIVE FIRE IN DOTHAN

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Fire on the corner of south Lena Street and West Main. Dothan Fire responded to a call from a civilian reporting smoke. DFD were on the scene at 1:15 pm. Fire is still active as of 1:55 pm. No reported occupants or injuries at this time.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire Dothan (WTVY)

fire (WTVY)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.