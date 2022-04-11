Advertisement

ACTIVE FIRE IN DOTHAN

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Fire on the corner of south Lena Street and West Main. Dothan Fire responded to a call from a civilian reporting smoke. DFD were on the scene at 1:15 pm. Fire is still active as of 1:55 pm. No reported occupants or injuries at this time.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire Dothan
Fire Dothan(WTVY)
fire
fire(WTVY)

