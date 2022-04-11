ACTIVE FIRE IN DOTHAN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
Fire on the corner of south Lena Street and West Main. Dothan Fire responded to a call from a civilian reporting smoke. DFD were on the scene at 1:15 pm. Fire is still active as of 1:55 pm. No reported occupants or injuries at this time.
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.