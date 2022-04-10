Advertisement

Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association grows annual spring plant sale bigger

Dothan area botanical gardens<br />plant sale
Dothan area botanical gardens<br />plant sale(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Plant enthusiasts and those alike gathered today at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to continue a weekend of learning.

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners gathered for the 26th annual spring plant sale. Gardeners say they were proud of this year’s turn out and believe over 5 to 10,000 plants were in the show.

“It’s great because in annuals I do my plants from seed,” says Devonne Ellis, annual plant parent. “I see my plants as seeds, and then they grow up to be this, and this is a salvias. I’m very proud of what I see and get to share with others.”

Sellers say they hope to see more people tomorrow for the last day of the show. The day will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Demarion Cooper booking photo.
Police: Man charged with inciting beach riot shot into occupied Dothan home
Peanut butter sandwich.
Student brawl ends in stabbing
According to police, Rachel Singh, 30, of Pike Road, is charged with second-degree assault.
Woman charged with assault at Montgomery restaurant
Andrea Flagg (Source: Houston County Jail)
Inmate denied tv remote sues; case dismissed
Shooting generic
Dothan police looking for multiple people related to March shooting

Latest News

FUMC of Dothan pumpkin patch opening
Dothan church hosts Easter family fun day
The Grits Festival is held every 2nd Saturday in April in Warwick
National Grits Festival returns after 2 years of cancellations
Alabama lawmakers back registry for Fort McClellan veterans
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay