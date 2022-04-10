Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association grows annual spring plant sale bigger

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Plant enthusiasts and those alike gathered today at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to continue a weekend of learning.

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners gathered for the 26th annual spring plant sale. Gardeners say they were proud of this year’s turn out and believe over 5 to 10,000 plants were in the show.

“It’s great because in annuals I do my plants from seed,” says Devonne Ellis, annual plant parent. “I see my plants as seeds, and then they grow up to be this, and this is a salvias. I’m very proud of what I see and get to share with others.”

Sellers say they hope to see more people tomorrow for the last day of the show. The day will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m..

