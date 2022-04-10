Residents of Taylor gather for a day of family fun

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) - Residents of Taylor and surrounding cities in the wiregrass gathered for a day of fun at Town Hall.

The TaylorMade Festival featured 5k runs, an easter egg hunt, car show, vendors, helicopter rides and more. Parents say days like this make getting out the house worthwhile.

“It gives the chance to get out in the community and see what’s going on, see other activities,” says Denise Newby, festival attendee. “The cars were really nice and he was really interested in the cars.”

Participants say they hope many festivals like this are on the way back soon.

