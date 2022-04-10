Advertisement

Pedestrian dead following crash on I-85 in Montgomery Saturday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian on I-85 northbound near Chantilly Parkway shortly after midnight. At the scene, they discovered an adult female pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

