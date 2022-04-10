Advertisement

‘It’s what you dream about, right?’ McIlroy reflects on final round

By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rory McIlroy finished with a flourish at the Masters.

McIlroy, who is missing only a green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, put together a spirited final round. His 8-under 64 included an unlikely birdie from the sand on the par-4 18th.

McIlroy’s bogey-free trip around Augusta National matched the best final round in the history of the Masters and pushed him into second place at 7 under, trailing only Scottie Scheffler.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

His round included six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 13th.

McIlroy’s playing partner, Collin Morikawa, followed McIlroy’s lead at the last hole, making birdie from the sand shortly after McIlroy pulled off the feat.

After the round, he shared his feelings on what he was able to do in the second nine.

“It’s what you dream about, right?” he said. “You dream about getting yourself in position. I wasn’t quite close enough to the lead, I don’t think. Scottie is playing really, really well. To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this, I mean, it’s just absolutely incredible.”

He said the Masters Tournament never ceases to amaze him.

“Yeah, that’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there,” he said. “Just having a chance, and then with Collin, we both played so well all day, and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him too. That was an incredible -- I’ve never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarion Cooper booking photo.
Police: Man charged with inciting beach riot shot into occupied Dothan home
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting
Impact of teacher pay raises in Alabama
Alabama educators react to lawmakers increasing teacher pay
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home

Latest News

8th Annual Ralph Smith Memorial Golf Tournament a Major Success
Ronnie Randall Memorial Golf Tournament to be held May 17, 2018 at Highland Oaks Golf Course
Sergio Garcia wins The Masters
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play to sweep World Golf Championships
Knox wins Travelers Championship after history-making 58 from Furyk.