Dothan church hosts Easter family fun day

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Community members gathered today at First United Methodist Church for a day of family-fun and Easter egg hunts.

The church’s youth ministry hosted a day full of activities with free food, inflatables, a petting zoo, and more. Organizers for the event say seeing everyone of all ages participate makes the day more special.

“It feels good,” says Mary Bullard, youth ministry coordinator. “It was time, and our kids needed it. I mean there was so much isolation, especially the first year, and we saw a drop of in numbers and they really need this.”

As the church hopes to increase membership back post COVID, they want to see more events like this draw a larger crowd.

