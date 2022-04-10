Calm start to our work week

SYNOPSIS –Temperatures will be the upper 70s throughout to the beginning of the week turning into the lower 80s by the middle of the week. Another chance of showers Thursday and turning mostly cloudy to end our work week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds SW Light

TOMORROW –Sunny. High near 78°. SSW 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds SW 5-10

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84°

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 64° High: 80° 70%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

