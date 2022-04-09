Wallace Coach Mackey Sasser earns milestone 800th win

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Long-time Wallace Community College baseball coach Mackey Sasser earned a milestone 800th win in his career Thursday in a 5-4 walk off over Coastal Alabama-East.

Sasser played at Wallace from 1983-1984.

He was later drafted by the Giants that year and played nine seasons for four different teams in the big leagues.

He took the reins of the Wallace baseball program in the fall of 1997.

After taking the job, he had no intentions of staying long.

He aspired to return to pro-ball, but that quickly changed coaching kids fresh out of high school into better ball players and men.

“I got here, and I enjoyed it and I have a family here and it just kind of all just set into this was the place for me and this is what we need to do, and I’ve been here for 25 years now and I don’t know how much longer I’m going to stay but the 800 wins is great,” Sasser said.

