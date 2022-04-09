Advertisement

UAB hosts annual spring game, but this time at Protective Stadium

By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the one day of the year you can guarantee a UAB football win! The Blazers held their annual Green and Gold game, this year at Protective Stadium.

Coach Bill Clark braced the windy weather as his players faced off against each other in the scrimmage.

Starling Thomas V says it’s always fun competing against your teammates, but as soon as the whistle blows to end the game, it’s back to all love.

Coach Clark said he was impressed with his guys Saturday. He added the Blazers have a lot to work on before their season kicks off September 1 against Alabama A&M.

Clark said a lot of players have stepped into leadership roles after UAB lost a historic senior class this off-season.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins didn’t play, but the 2021 starter will join a competitive quarterback room this summer --which includes transfer Jacob Zeno from Baylor.

Team Green won the game 16-6 over Team Gold.

