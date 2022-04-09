Police: Man charged with inciting beach riot shot into occupied Dothan home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County judge has revoked Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper’s bond, following his arrest on charges that he incited a Panama City Beach riot last month.

Cooper is awaiting trial in Dothan on charges that he shot into an occupied home in the 700 block of South Lena Street in 2020.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney J.T. Jones, in a court motion, said Cooper’s arrest by Florida authorities violates conditions of his bond release in Alabama.

Circuit Judge M. John Streenland III agreed and issued a Fugitive from Justice warrant for Cooper’s arrest, meaning he must be brought to the Houston County Jail if he posts bond or is otherwise released in Florida.

Panama City Beach police on Thursday arrested Cooper, 20, of Troy, and Rashad Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka on charges they incited or encouraged a riot.

“They were seen with guns multiple times throughout the weekend, both on surveillance video and by eye-witnesses. Their posts on social media incited a lot of the activity that we saw,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Thursday.

The chief stressed that he does not consider Cooper and Glasper typical spring breakers.

“For instance, Mr. Cooper in the height of all the criminal activity that we saw, posted something to the effect of mask up, glove up, let’s burn this place down. If that does not seem like it’s encouraging destruction, I don’t know what is,” said Talamantez.

Judge Steensland earlier denied Cooper’s request that he be granted youthful offender status.

His trial on the shooting into a home charge is set for June.

Court records show Cooper resided in Midland City when Dothan police arrested him.

No additional information on his Dothan charge is immediately available.

