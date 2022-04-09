National Grits Festival returns after 2 years of cancellations

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - After two years of cancellations, a South Georgia tradition is back.

The city of Warwick held its annual Grits Festival Saturday.

Corn Husking competition (WALB)

It started off cloudy, cold and windy, but that didn’t seem to stop anyone from having a good time.

Grady Butts, Warwick resident, said he lives right down the road from downtown, so he was eager to restart the tradition.

”It’s a big thing for the community in this area. We’re a small community, but we’re a close knit community,” Butts said.

Vendors like Butts’ daughter were concerned that the event wouldn’t even happen.

”We had some bad weather, and we were skeptical about it. We tried to see how everything would turn out. It turned out everything would be a blessing for everyone,” Butts said.

Some vendors traveled far to welcome back the big event. San Walker, one event vendor, said that her business has made the trip from Newton in the past and doesn’t mind it.

Others hadn’t gotten to experience the grit pit or corn husking in Warwick yet.

Prizes were made available for the best grits, most weight gained in the grit pit, grits toss, corn husking and more.

A Grit Pit contestant fills her overalls (WALB)

There was also a parade showcasing local organizations and local officials.

George Woods, an event attendee, said that although he’s never been to the event, after Saturday he might start making it a tradition.

“I’ve heard about it. I just never had the opportunity to come over here and enjoy it. Just looking at it and the way it looks, the people are ready to get out and enjoy the weather and enjoy the festival,” he said.

The Grits Festival is held every year on the 2nd Saturday of April.

”Most people don’t know this small area, but this small area has a lot of surprises for a lot of people. So come out and see us sometimes,” Butts said.

