Geneva County and Cottonwood face off in area matchup
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County Bulldogs have secured a playoff spot after taking two of three games from Cottonwood this week.
