Alabama lawmakers back registry for Fort McClellan veterans

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have passed a resolution supporting creation of a health registry for veterans who served at the Army’s defunct Fort McClellan and were exposed to toxins.

Located in Anniston, McClellan was the home of chemical weapons training and other activities before it closed in 1999.

The Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t assume that soldiers have health problems from working there, and it doesn’t have a database to document problems. But the State Board of Veterans Affairs passed a resolution to create a registry of toxic exposure last fall, and it says the Legislature has now followed suit.

