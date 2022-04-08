Advertisement

Woman accused of kidnapping her infant son now in custody

Montgomery police have accused Dominique Goodson of kidnapping her infant son.
Montgomery police have accused Dominique Goodson of kidnapping her infant son.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The kidnapping suspect Montgomery police have been looking for is confirmed to be in custody.

Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department confirmed that Dominique Odella Goodson, 28, was charged with first-degree kidnapping Friday.

She was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility with $60,000 bail.

Goodson is accused by Montgomery police of kidnapping her 9-month-old son Comarion Henderson-Goodson Monday afternoon. The alert from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said she does not have legal custody.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert. Comarion was soon found safe.

CrimeStoppers initially reported that Goodson was captured in the Birmingham area Monday. Montgomery police later clarified that she had not been caught then and was never in custody until Friday.

