Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to city leaders.

Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman ordered the closure of South Pier Park Drive from Front Beach Road to the roundabout from Friday, April 8th, to Monday, April 18th.

City officials say this will help ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors, and will keep traffic flowing as they expect an increase in visitors through Easter.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.